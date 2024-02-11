Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Cut to $240.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Air Products and Chemicals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $281.75.

APD opened at $219.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.92. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,993,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 879,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,407,000 after purchasing an additional 606,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

