Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $800.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.73, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $2.00.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

