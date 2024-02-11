Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

AGIO stock opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $29.23.

In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 12,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $277,397.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,818.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $64,772.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,404 shares in the company, valued at $209,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goff sold 12,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $277,397.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,818.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,473 shares of company stock worth $1,036,836. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 285,215 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

