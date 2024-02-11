agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives $19.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke purchased 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,265.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in agilon health by 41.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 83.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

