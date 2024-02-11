AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.56.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $115.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.17. AGCO has a 52-week low of $109.81 and a 52-week high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. AGCO’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AGCO by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AGCO by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in AGCO by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

