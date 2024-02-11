Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.9% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $24,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.63.

Accenture Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ACN traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $371.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,238. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.20. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $375.73. The stock has a market cap of $233.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

