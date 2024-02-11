Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Acasti Pharma stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. Acasti Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $4.26.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acasti Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACST Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Acasti Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

