Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acasti Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of Acasti Pharma stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. Acasti Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $4.26.
Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Acasti Pharma Company Profile
Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.
