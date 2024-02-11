42,473 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Acquired by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,384 shares of company stock worth $10,222,586 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.0 %

ICE traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.49. 4,066,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,220. The company has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $135.98.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.15.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

