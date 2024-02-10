ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Gap Down to $15.31

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.31, but opened at $14.81. ZoomInfo Technologies shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 421,000 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

