Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Holdings Cut by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,866,000 after purchasing an additional 581,711 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,454,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,138,000 after purchasing an additional 103,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,051 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,162,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,434,000 after purchasing an additional 151,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $154,193.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,163.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $154,193.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,163.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,830 shares of company stock worth $6,580,907. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 2.8 %

ZM stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.70. 4,302,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,014. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $80.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 90.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

