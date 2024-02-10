Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY24 guidance to $8.00-8.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.000-8.150 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $122.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.68.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.11.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 9,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 30.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 48,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,422 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,980,000 after acquiring an additional 108,238 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

