Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Announces Earnings Results

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter.

Yara International ASA Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of YARIY stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.95. 56,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,191. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.97.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers.

