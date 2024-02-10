Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Announces Earnings Results

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter.
Yara International ASA Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of YARIY stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.95. 56,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,191. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.97.
About Yara International ASA
