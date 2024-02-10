XPO (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $129.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Cowen from $96.00 to $129.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on XPO from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.05.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $120.85 on Thursday. XPO has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $122.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 75.06, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPO will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in XPO by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in XPO by 165.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in XPO by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in XPO in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in XPO in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

