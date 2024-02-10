XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPO. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of XPO by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Stock Performance

NYSE XPO opened at $120.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.79. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $122.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPO

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.