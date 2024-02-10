Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.09

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.09 and last traded at $32.62, with a volume of 324668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Worthington Steel in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Worthington Steel Trading Down 10.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.48.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.60 million. Worthington Steel’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

In other Worthington Steel news, Director Charles M. Chiappone purchased 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,486.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

