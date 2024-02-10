WNS (NYSE:WNS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barrington Research cut their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on WNS from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WNS has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.20.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.82. WNS has a 52-week low of $51.84 and a 52-week high of $94.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WNS by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in WNS during the first quarter worth $433,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in WNS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in WNS by 72.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WNS by 21.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

