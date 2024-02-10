Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.00

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.16, with a volume of 11763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

Wilmar International Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

