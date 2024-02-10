William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on JKHY. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $175.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.29. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $176.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

