WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$2.80 to C$2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get WildBrain alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WildBrain

WildBrain Stock Performance

About WildBrain

Shares of WILD opened at C$1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.71. The firm has a market cap of C$254.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.42. WildBrain has a 12-month low of C$0.98 and a 12-month high of C$2.63.

(Get Free Report)

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.