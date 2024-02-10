WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$2.80 to C$2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.
WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.
