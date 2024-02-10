WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Nelson John Squires III Sells 3,490 Shares

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

WESCO International Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE WCC opened at $193.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.90 and a twelve month high of $193.96. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.25 and its 200 day moving average is $157.71.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WESCO International from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

