WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Nelson John Squires III Sells 3,490 Shares

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
WESCO International Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE WCC opened at $193.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.90 and a twelve month high of $193.96. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.25 and its 200 day moving average is $157.71.
WESCO International Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
