Wells Fargo & Company Boosts KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $103.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KKR. TD Cowen began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $97.03 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $97.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 16.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after buying an additional 9,192,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $649,798,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,469,000 after buying an additional 3,794,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $135,437,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $104,737,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

