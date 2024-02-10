Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $325.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CAT. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $284.72.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $317.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $334.87. The firm has a market cap of $161.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 20.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,000,471. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

