Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Coca-Cola in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KO. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

Shares of KO stock opened at $59.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $257.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 289,052 shares of company stock valued at $16,834,665. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

