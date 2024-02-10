Wedbush Boosts Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $30.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

PLTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $25.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 270.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.66.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,219,877 shares of company stock valued at $24,960,001 over the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,052,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,395,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,414,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,650,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

