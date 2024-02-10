Wealth Alliance Sells 773 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wealth Alliance decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.23. 4,399,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,573,385. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.12%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

