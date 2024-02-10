Wealth Alliance Sells 1,935 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wealth Alliance decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,963,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $98.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,488,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,273. The stock has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.69. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $99.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.