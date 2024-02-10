Wealth Alliance Sells 1,338 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Wealth Alliance cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,706 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,017,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded up $9.88 on Friday, hitting $376.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,500,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,756. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.01. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.81 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $118.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

