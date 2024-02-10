Wealth Alliance Sells 1,255 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Wealth Alliance decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.91. 20,858,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,072,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $73.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $145.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

