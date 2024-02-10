Wealth Alliance Increases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 507,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 47,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Enbridge by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,418,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,280,000 after purchasing an additional 127,514 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ENB. Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

ENB traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.23. 6,800,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,398,653. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.23%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

