Wealth Alliance Increases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in ASML by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $716,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in ASML by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 170,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.60.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded up $26.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $949.60. 1,588,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,704. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $771.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $685.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $954.32.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.