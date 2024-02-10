Wealth Alliance Has $882,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,909 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in American Express were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in American Express by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Express by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

American Express Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.47. 4,785,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,747,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.55. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $214.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

