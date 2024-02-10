Wealth Alliance Grows Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Entergy were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Entergy by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ETR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.95. 948,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,647. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $111.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

