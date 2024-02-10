Wealth Alliance Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wealth Alliance reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 2,017.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after buying an additional 43,834 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Thematics Asset Management increased its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Intuit by 27.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Intuit
In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Stock Up 0.8 %
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.67.
View Our Latest Research Report on Intuit
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.