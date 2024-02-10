Wealth Alliance Buys 2,949 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,360,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,036. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.14. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.733 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

