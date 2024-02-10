Wealth Alliance Boosts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,173. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

