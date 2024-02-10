Wade G W & Inc. Sells 156 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.93.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $147.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $148.00.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

