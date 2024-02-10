Wade G W & Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,242 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $34.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

