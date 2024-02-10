Wade G W & Inc. Lowers Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Paychex by 91.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $123.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.78. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

