W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. W. P. Carey updated its FY24 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.650-4.750 EPS.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 6.5 %

WPC traded down $3.97 on Friday, hitting $57.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,734,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,474. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.40. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $85.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.89.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,373,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,190,691,000 after purchasing an additional 368,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in W. P. Carey by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,228,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,831,000 after purchasing an additional 208,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,458 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

