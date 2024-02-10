Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Price Target Increased to C$6.25 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Eight Capital from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VHI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vitalhub

Vitalhub Stock Performance

Shares of VHI opened at C$5.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.44. Vitalhub has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$5.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$238.49 million, a PE ratio of 68.25, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. Vitalhub had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of C$13.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vitalhub will post 0.169873 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vitalhub Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.