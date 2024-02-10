VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on February 13th

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Tuesday, February 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.93. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $36.68 and a 1 year high of $43.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 345.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $221,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

