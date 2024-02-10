VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on February 13th

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0271 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, February 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CSF opened at $48.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $56.46.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2,201.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

