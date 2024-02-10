VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Declares Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:CIL)

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Tuesday, February 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIL opened at $41.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49. The company has a market cap of $90.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.86. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $41.84.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 36,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 579.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 36,583 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

