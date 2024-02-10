VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0627 per share on Tuesday, February 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCRD opened at $20.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $21.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.46% of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

