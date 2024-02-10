Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given New $457.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $397.00 to $457.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a sell rating and issued a $379.00 price target (up previously from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their price target for the company from $332.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $412.62.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $422.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $283.60 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.71.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

