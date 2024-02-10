Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $422.91 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $283.60 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $411.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $332.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $436.00 to $438.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

