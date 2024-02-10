Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 75,708 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 158,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 845,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,396,000 after acquiring an additional 112,107 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 97,840 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 13,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.62.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.72. 18,479,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,265,834. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

