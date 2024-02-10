Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VSTM. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Verastem from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.71.

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. Verastem has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.17. Equities research analysts expect that Verastem will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verastem news, Director Robert E. Gagnon sold 9,204 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $100,783.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $105,523 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 19.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 27.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 114,375.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

