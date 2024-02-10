Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Veeva Systems worth $31,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,686,000 after acquiring an additional 121,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 89,350 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,500,359.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,359.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,306.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033 over the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.18.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $216.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.29 and a 200-day moving average of $196.00. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

