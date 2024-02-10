VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.99. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,403.15% and a negative return on equity of 199.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46,566 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

