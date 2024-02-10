VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIVFree Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.99. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIVGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,403.15% and a negative return on equity of 199.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of VBI Vaccines

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46,566 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

